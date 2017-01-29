AFCON 2017: Ghana to play Cameroon in a repeat of 2008 semifinal

A repeat of the 2008 Afcon semifinal has been set following the Black Stars’ 2-1 win over the Leopard of Congo DR to register a titanic clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The Cameroonians picked a ticket to the semifinals after winning 5-4 on penalties against Senegal in the battle of the lions on Saturday.

Two goals from the Ayew brother ensured Ghana made it to the semifinal despite Mpoku pulling one back for the Leopards.

The Black Stars who played arguably their best game of the tournament dominated in most part of the game with coach Avram Grant making no change in the game.

It will be a battle of a repeat for the Indomitable Lions who won by a lone goal in the semifinal in 2008 or a revenge for Ghana who are eyeing their fifth Afcon trophy.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)