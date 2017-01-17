AFCON 2017: Ghana 1-0 Uganda LIVE play-by-play
Follow the build up and the LIVE play-by-play of the 2017 AFCON Group D game between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Cranes of Uganda on West Africa's most authoritative soccer portal GHANAsoccernet.com. Kickoff is exactly 16:00GMT
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
john akpa says:January 17, 2017 02:48 pm
Jossy says:January 17, 2017 02:59 pm
NAIJA pikin says:January 17, 2017 03:02 pm
john akpa says:January 17, 2017 04:31 pm
NAIJA pikin says:January 17, 2017 04:36 pm
chairman says:January 17, 2017 04:56 pm
yusAbs says:January 17, 2017 04:59 pm