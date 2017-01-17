Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

AFCON 2017: Ghana 1-0 Uganda LIVE play-by-play

Published on: 17 January 2017

Follow the build up and the LIVE play-by-play of the 2017 AFCON Group D game between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Cranes of Uganda on West Africa's most authoritative soccer portal GHANAsoccernet.com. Kickoff is exactly 16:00GMT

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 7 comment(s), give your comment
  • john akpa says:
    January 17, 2017 02:48 pm
    I had a dream Gyan scored 3 goals and Ghana won. I hope it comes true like when i dreamt Sampras was going to win a tournament and there was little hope because of better players and it happened ! Sampras won Wimbledon. It was like Venus winning Wimbledon at her current age and form.
  • Jossy says:
    January 17, 2017 02:59 pm
    Thank God it was just a dream
  • NAIJA pikin says:
    January 17, 2017 03:02 pm
    Up black stars
  • john akpa says:
    January 17, 2017 04:31 pm
    Dede Ayew refused to use his right foot and score. He messed up.
  • NAIJA pikin says:
    January 17, 2017 04:36 pm
    Goal!
  • chairman says:
    January 17, 2017 04:56 pm
    where are the atsu haters...... stop saying he dribbles only amateurs....
  • yusAbs says:
    January 17, 2017 04:59 pm
    haha Ghana for u

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations