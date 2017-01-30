AFCON 2017: Ghana Vice President Dr. Bawumia extols Black Stars for splendid win over Congo DR

Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the Black Stars for putting up a splendid performance leading to a 2-1 win over the Leopards of Congo DR in the quarter finals of the ongoing 2017 Afcon in Gabon.

Two goals from the Ayew brothers sent Ghana into the semifinals of the competition on Sunday, setting up a strenuous semifinal clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Dr. Bawumia who had earlier wished the Stars well ahead of the game and encouraged them to win on his official twitter page swiftly congratulated the team minutes after the game.

“Congratulations to the Black Stars for defeating the DRC to book a semifinal place at the Afcon,” Dr. Bawumia tweeted

Congratulations to the Black Stars for defeating the DRC to book a semi final place at the Afcon. pic.twitter.com/hxoaihDJ4v — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) January 29, 2017

He then encouraged the team to keep focus and beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the semifinals of the tournament. “Next up is Cameroon, which won't be an easy task. But with the continuous support and prayers of all Ghanaians, the Black Stars will make it,” he added.

Next up is Cameroon, which won't be an easy task. But with the continuous support and prayers of all Ghanaians, the Black Stars will make it — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) January 29, 2017

The Black Stars will take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Thursday evening in their quest to pick a ticket to the finals.

Ghana has been in the semifinals of the AFCON since 2008, coming close to picking the trophy in 2010 and 2015.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)