AFCON 2017: Ghanaian born Mario Balotelli backs Ghana for title success

Ghanaian born Italy international Mario Balotelli is the latest to back the Black Stars course to end their 35 year wait for Africa cup of Nations title this year in Gabon

The Black Stars have qualified to the quarter-final despite losing their last group game at the hands of Egypt at the Stade de Port-Gentil on Wednesday.

The team will travel to Oyem to square off against DR Congo for a place in the semi-finals.

And ahead of clash with DR Congo, former AC Milan star and current Nice striker Balotelli has thrown his weight behind his country of birth to win the title.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)