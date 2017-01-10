AFCON 2017: Ghana's opponents Egypt yet to settle on starting X1 against Mali in opener

Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opponents Egypt are yet to settle on their starting XI against Mali in their opener.

Argentine coach Hector Cuper has admitted he's unsure who will get the nod ahead of the crucial tie against Eagles on January 17.

The Pharaohs will be seeking a favourable result in their opening game before facing Uganda and Ghana on January 21 and 25 respectively in Port-Gentil.

“I am very happy with his performance tonight, he played very well and so did many players who showed determination to prove themselves,” the Argentine said in regards to Warda.

“The coaching staff has not decided who will be the starting goalkeeper in the tournament yet; neither did we decide the rest of the starting XI against Mali.”

The seven-time African champions posted a narrow 1-0 win over Tunisia in their final warm-up game before the tournament.

