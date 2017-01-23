AFCON 2017: Goalkeeper Razak Brimah yet to concede a goal in five games at the Cup of Nations

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah is yet to concede a goal in 553 minutes of action for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Cordoba man made important saves at the Eagles of Mali over the weekend to ensure the Stars became only the second team to qualify for the last sixteen of the ongoing Cup of Nations.

Razak has often been criticized for his lack of no action but his numbers show that the goalkeeper is quietly going about his business in an effective and competitive way.

The Spain-based goalkeeper already has two clean sheets in the competition and only conceded when the Stars played against South Africa two years ago, even that he came on the 73rd minute.

Below are the games Brimah has kept a clean sheet.

AFCON 2017 Group D game

Ghana 1-0 Uganda (90 minutes)

AFCON 2017 Group D game

Ghana 1-0 Mali (90 minutes)

African Cup of Nations 2015, Final tournament,

Semifinal

05.02.2015 Ghana 3–0 Equatorial Guinea (90 minutes)

African Cup of Nations 2015, Final tournament, Quarterfinal

01.02.2015

Ghana 3–0 Guinea (90 minutes)

African Cup of Nations 2015, Final tournament,

Group C

27.01.2015 South Africa 1–2 Ghana (73 minutes)

