AFCON 2017: Group B favourites Senegal present 23-man squad

Senegal have announced a final 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon nex.

The Lions of Teranga have a four-man contingent from the England headed by Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Everton's Idrissa Gueye, Mame Birame Diouf of Stoke City, Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham and Newcastle’s Mohamed Diame.

In-form Moussa Sow from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, Napoli defender Kalidou Coulibaly and Lazio’s Keita Balde Diao are among the mix.

Senegal are in action on 15 January against Tunisia before facing Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B.

Senegal's 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Khadim N’Diaye (Horoya AC, Guinea), Abdoulaye Diallo (Çaykur Rizespor, Turkey), Pape Seydou N’Diaye (ASC Niarry Tally)

Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Cheikh M’Bengue (Saint-Etienne, France), Kara Mbodj (Anderlecht, Belgium), Zargo Toure (Lorient, France), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes, France)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton, England), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham, England), Cheikh N’Doye (Angers, France), Papakouli Diop (Espanyol, Spain), Henri Saivet (Saint Etienne, France), Papa Alioune Ndiaye (Osmanlıspor, Turkey), Mohamed Diame (Newcastle, England)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool England), Keita Balde Diao (Lazio, Italy), Moussa Konate (FC Sion, Switzerland), Famara Diedhiou (Angers, France), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke, England), Ismaila Sarr (Metz, France), Moussa Sow (Fenerbahce, Turkey)

