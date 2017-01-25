AFCON 2017: Harisson Afful set to play at left back against Egypt this evening

Ghana international Harisson Afful is likely to start the game against Egypt at left back with Andy Yiadom likely to start at left back.

Ghana coach Avram Grant is likely to ring changes to his team that will play against Egypt due to the fact that the team only needs a point to secure top place.

Afful is slowly warming himself into the competition and played extremely well against the Eagles of Mali after a disappointing showing against the Cranes of Uganda.

With Baba Rahman injured there is the huge likeliness that the Afful will move to left back and give space to Andy Yiadom to have his first taste of playing in the Cup of Nations.

