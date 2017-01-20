AFCON 2017: Henri Kasperczak pleased to mastermind Tunisia's win over Algeria

Tunisia head coach Henri Kasperczak was pleased to see his charges executing their game plan effectively in their second 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game on Thursday evening.

The Eagles of Carthage beat much-fancied Algeria 2-1 in the Group B encounter which was played at the Stade de Franceville in the Gabonese city of Franceville.

They went into this encounter having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Senegal in their opening group game on Sunday night, but Kasperczak's men went on to stun the Algerians in their second game.

“I am very happy today as getting a win against a good side like Algeria was important, especially after we lost our first game, not because we played badly, but because we lost numerous chances and made mistakes," Kasperczak told SuperSport.com.

“We sat together as a team and I kept on motivating the players knowing well that as the tournament proceeds you gain more confidence," he continued.

"Today my players were one unit and executed our plan effectively throughout the game. We utilised the few chances we had and worked hard to defend the goals.

“It was not an easy game because our opponents were also working hard to get a win but we realised we could beat them in the first 20 minutes,” he concluded.

The Eagles of Carthage will now take on Zimbabwe in their last Group B Game at the Stade de I'Amitie in Libreville on Monday.

