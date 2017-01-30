AFCON 2017: Herve Renard warns Burkina Faso about rejuvenated Egypt in semis clash

Morocco head coach Herve Renard said he was proud of his charges despite their exit from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday night.

The Lions of Atlas were narrowly beaten by the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in a quarter-final game at the Stade de Port-Gentil in the Gabonese city of Port-Gentil.

Accomplished tactician Renard believes that Egypt, who are the most successful nation in the AFCON history with seven titles, are back to their usual best.

"Egypt's rivals should be careful, because Egypt is back," Renard told beIN Sports after the game.

"It was very difficult to perform in this poor pitch but Egypt dealt with it very well and played a good game.

"They have a good coach and they snatched a winner after a defensive error," he continued.

"We played a good game and we did our best against a tough opponent. I'm proud despite the loss."

Egypt are scheduled to lock horns with Burkina Faso in a semi-final clash at the Stade de l'Amitié in Gabon's capital city Libreville on Wednesday night.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)