AFCON 2017:  “I played through pain against Mali” – Andre Ayew

Black Stars deputy skipper Andre yew has revealed that he played through pain in Ghana’s solitary win of the Eagles of Mali in the ongoing 2017 Afcon.

The West Ham star was reported to have recovered from malaria ahead of the clash with Mali, Ghana’s second group game of the competition.

But the player has revealed in an interview that despite not suffering from malaria ahead of the game, he was not fully fit for the clash.

''I wasn't feeling well. I had some temperature and therefore had little training yesterday and the day before but the medical team treated me well.

“I felt I could help and I gave it my all and I'm very happy we got the qualification,'' he said in a post-match interview.

''The sacrifices we are all making are paying off and make you know that hard work really pays off.''

Ayew should be available for their final Group match against Egypt.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

