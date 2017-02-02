AFCON 2017: In-form Jordan Ayew insists Ghana will secure final berth despite Cameroon threat

In-form Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has insisted that Ghana will make it to the finals of the 2017 Afcon despite facing the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon tonight is the second semifinals of the competition.

Ghana will clash with the Indomitable Lions at Stade de Franceville as the two lock horns for a ticket to the finals.

Jordan who netted Ghana’s opening goal against the Leopards of Congo DR maintains that the clash against Cameroon is a big game but the Black Stars are up to the task.

“We have a very big game against Cameroon. It is a very tough game but we have to keep on going and do what we know how to do best which is to win games. Even if it is difficult, we still stick together, work hard and that is why we get rewarded at the end,” pointed out Ayew in an interview with Supersport.

Jordan, whose confidence level has skyrocketed, was named the man-of-the-match in Ghana’s quarter final clash with the Congo DR has hinted that he will love to score against Cameroon in the semifinals.

“As a striker, you always want to score but sometimes you score some goals that are really, really important and you see your teammates so happy.”

“You see the bench so happy, the supporters so happy, you see the country so happy so when you see all these things, they make you so emotional. As a kid, I always dreamt of scoring in the big games so I thank God for that.”

The odds are however stacked against Cameroon who have only managed one win against Ghana in their past seven meetings, drawn thrice and lost thrice.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)