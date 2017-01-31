AFCON 2017: Jordan Ayew admits he felt emotional after scoring in DR Congo win

Ghana striker Jodan Ayew admitted he failed to control his emotions after scoring in the side's 2-1 win over DR Congo to secure a semi-final berth in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring for the Black Stars with a thumping strike before his brother Andre scored the match-winner.

The Aston Villa striker, who has often been criticized for his lack of profligacy, admits he felt emotional.

“It is an important win for the players, the Coach, the FA and most importantly the people of Ghana, “he said in a post-match conference.

“I was very happy to score and I felt emotional after scoring.”

