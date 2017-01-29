AFCON 2017: Jordan Ayew finally proves his mettle against DR Congo in quarter final clash

The Black Stars proved too strong for DR Congo thanks to a strong man of the match performance form Jordan Ayew who scored on the day.

Ayew has been much criticized by many for his lackadaisical attitude when playing for the Black Stars but responded with a great man-of-the-match performance.

The Aston Villa man was the one who scored the first goal of the game and made so many impressive runs.

Dede Ayew followed up to score for the Stars after Mpoku equalized for the Stars.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)