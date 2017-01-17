AFCON 2017: Key facts ahead of Ghana-Uganda clash

Here are key facts involving clashes between Ghana and Uganda ahead of the meeting of the two sides in Port-Gentil today.

•The only previous Cup of Nations game between the countries was the 1978 final which hosts Ghana won 2-0 in Accra thanks to a brace from Opoku Afriyie.

•They did clash, though, in a 2018 World Cup qualifier just three months ago with Uganda forcing a surprise 0-0 matchday 1 draw in Ghana.

• Ghana hosted and won the Cup of Nations in 1963 and 1978 and also triumphed in 1965 in Tunisia and 1982 in Libya. Uganda came closest to glory in 1978 by finishing runners-up.

•Both teams have foreign coaches with Israeli Avram Grant, the former Chelsea and West Ham manager, coaching Ghana and Serb Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic handling Uganda.

•The Black Stars of Ghana are ranked ninth in Africa and 54th in the world while the Cranes of Uganda are 18th in Africa and 73rd in the world.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)