AFCON 2017: List of countries with most number of matches played

Here are a crackdown of the list of countries which have played the highest number of matches.

1.Egypt 90 matches 51 wins, 24 lost,15 drawn.

2.Ghana 89 matches,50 wins, 22 lost,17 drawn.

3.ivory coast 87 games,39 wins,26 lost,22 drawn.

4.Nigeria 86 games,46 wins,19 lost,21 drawn. 4.ivory coast.

5.Cameroon 74 games,37 wins,15 lost,22 drawn.

6.Zambia 67 games,26 wins,21 lost,20 drawn.

7.Dr.Congo 65 games,17 wins,26 lost,22 drawn.

8. Algeria 64 games, 22 wins,24 lost,18 drawn.

9.Tunisia 64 games, 20 wins,20 lost,24 drawn.

10.Morocco 57 games, 19 wins,16 lost,22 drawn.

