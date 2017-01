Here are a list of countries which has won the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

1.Egypt 1959

2.Ethiopia 1962

3.Ghana 1963

4.Sudan 1970

5.Ghana 1978

6.Nigeria 1980

7.Egypt 1986

8.Algeria 1990

9.south African 1996

10.Tunisia 2004

11.Egypt 2006

