AFCON 2017: List of players with most appearances
Here are a list of players with the most appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations.
1.Rigobert song Cameroon 8 times: 1996,1998,2000,2002,2004,2006,
2008,2010.
2.Ahmed Hassan Egypt 8 times: 1996,1998,2000,2002,2004,2006,
2008,2010.
3.Hossam Hassan Egypt 7 times: 1986,1988,1992,1998,2000,2002,
2004.
4.Siaka Tiene ivory coast 7 times 2002.2006,2008,2010,2012,2013,
2015.
5.Kolo Toure ivory coast 7 times: 2002,2006,2008,2010,2012,2013,
2015.
6.Buobacar Barry ivory coast 7 times: 2002,2006,2008,2010,2012,2013,
2015.
7.Geremi Njitap Cameroon 7 times: 1998,2000,2002,2004,2006,2008,
2010
8.Essam El Hadary Egypt 7 times: 1998,2000,2002,2006,2008,2010,
2017.
9.Asamoah Gyan 7 times: 2006,2008,2010,2012,2013,2015,
2017.