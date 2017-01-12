Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
AFCON 2017: List of players with most appearances

Published on: 12 January 2017
epa02199898 Rigobert Song of Cameroon national soccer team player is seen during a training session in Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 June 2010. The FIFA World Cup 2010 match between Japan and Cameroon takes place in Bloemfontein on 14 June. EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Here are a list of players with the most appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations. 

1.Rigobert song Cameroon 8 times:  1996,1998,2000,2002,2004,2006,2008,2010.

2.Ahmed Hassan Egypt 8 times: 1996,1998,2000,2002,2004,2006,2008,2010.

3.Hossam Hassan Egypt 7 times: 1986,1988,1992,1998,2000,2002,2004.

4.Siaka Tiene ivory coast 7 times 2002.2006,2008,2010,2012,2013,2015.

5.Kolo Toure ivory coast 7 times: 2002,2006,2008,2010,2012,2013,2015.

6.Buobacar Barry ivory coast 7 times: 2002,2006,2008,2010,2012,2013,2015.

7.Geremi Njitap Cameroon 7 times: 1998,2000,2002,2004,2006,2008,2010

8.Essam El Hadary Egypt 7 times: 1998,2000,2002,2006,2008,2010,2017.

9.Asamoah Gyan 7 times: 2006,2008,2010,2012,2013,2015,2017.

