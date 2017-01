Here are the list of the All-time top scorers of the Africa Cup of Nations since its inception.

1.Samuel Eto'o(Cameroon) 18

2.Laurent Pokou(ivory coast) 14

3.Rashidi Yekini(Nigeria) 13

4.Hassan El Shazly(Egypt) 12

5.Patrick Mboma(Cameroon) 11

6.Hossam Hassan(Egypt) 11

7.Didier Drogba(ivory coast) 11.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)