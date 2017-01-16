AFCON 2017: Mali coach Alain Giresse has joker up his sleeves ahead of Egypt opener

Mali coach Alain Giresse thinks he's got a joker up his sleeves ahead of their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Egypt.

The Eagles find themselves in a tough group comprising Ghana and Uganda in group D.

Many have tipped Egypt and Ghana to scale the hurdle but Alain Giresse believes it will be far-fetched.

“Everyone thinks Egypt and Ghana are the favorites of our group, and Mali an outsider. That makes sense,” Alain Giresse told Jeune Afrique

“Ghana is very good both technically and collectively, although they have had some difficulties in 2016. Egypt is strong and powerful, with Mohamed Salah one of the best African players and it is a team that concedes very few goals.

“But it will be very open. We have our chances, we will play them to the end. Mali finished third in 2012 and 2013? Let's go through the first round.”

