AFCON 2017: Mali coach Alan Giresse insist Eagles have equal chance of qualifying from Group D

Head coach of the Eagles of Mali Alain Giresse remains optimistic ahead of their second group game with the Black Stars of Ghana with claims that his side has an equal chance of qualifying like Ghana.

Mali drew goalless with the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday evening in a game many felt Mali should have won.

But the French coach insists that the Eagles have made it to the semifinals twin the last two editions of the Af on and can't afford to drop at this time.

“Everybody thinks that Ghana and Egypt are the toughest in the group and will easily qualify to the second round and Mali is already out of the competition,” Giresse tokd the medit after the clash with Egypt.

“All options are available and we have a good chance to win our matches and compete with them.”

The former Guinea coach however lauded the experience and individual brilliance of the Black Stars of Ghana insisting they are a string side.

“Ghana is a good team and they possess strong individual and tactical capabilities. We’ll play to win the two matches," he added.

Ghana will play the Eagles in the second group game on Saturday.

Comments

This article has 5 comment(s)