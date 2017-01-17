Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
AFCON 2017: Mali without key duo Diakite, Traoré ahead of Egypt clash

Published on: 17 January 2017
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 02: Soumaila Diakite, goal keeper of Mali, saves a shot from Dean Furman of South Africa during the 2013 African Cup of Nations Quarter-Final match between South Africa and Mali at Moses Mahbida Stadium on February 02, 2013 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Getty Images)

Mali will be without goalkeeper Soumbeyla Diakite and midfielder Adama Traoré ahead of their Nations Cup group D opener against Egypt on Tuesday.

Diakete, who is the Eagles first-choice goalkeeper, has been knocked back by a shoulder injury.

Monaco ace Adama Traoré has also been ruled out with a knee injury.

“There are a lot of obstacles that we might be facing while getting ready for the tournament. This was clear with Diakite after his shoulder injury,” Mali coach Alain Giresse told Mali Web.

“Adama Traoré is also suffering from a knee injury, we’re giving him extra attention to get him ready for next matches.”

 

