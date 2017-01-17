AFCON 2017: Mali without key duo Diakite, Traoré ahead of Egypt clash

Mali will be without goalkeeper Soumbeyla Diakite and midfielder Adama Traoré ahead of their Nations Cup group D opener against Egypt on Tuesday.

Diakete, who is the Eagles first-choice goalkeeper, has been knocked back by a shoulder injury.

Monaco ace Adama Traoré has also been ruled out with a knee injury.

“There are a lot of obstacles that we might be facing while getting ready for the tournament. This was clear with Diakite after his shoulder injury,” Mali coach Alain Giresse told Mali Web.

“Adama Traoré is also suffering from a knee injury, we’re giving him extra attention to get him ready for next matches.”

