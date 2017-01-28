AFCON 2017: Massive boost for Ghana as captain Asamoah Gyan returns to training ahead of DR Congo clash

Ghana have received a massive injury boost ahead of their quarter-final clash with DR Congo as captain Asamoah Gyan has returned to training.

The 31-year-old striker rejoined his team-mates at Saturday afternoon's training and looks ready to start for the Black Stars in the crucial tie.

Gyan was replaced in the first-half during Ghana's 1-0 loss to Egypt in the Group D last game in Port-Gentil.

The former Sunderland striker underwent an MRI scan and Ghana got news of relief as his injury was deemed not serious.

Head coach Avram Grant afforded a big sigh of relief as Gyan trained fully with the squad.

Ghana play against a winsome DR Congo side on Sunday in the quarter-final clash.

Gyan scored Ghana's crucial goal against Mali which propelled the Black Stars to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

He has become Ghana's all-time top-scorer at the AFCON following his goal against Mali.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)