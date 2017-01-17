AFCON 2017 Match Report: Mali 0-0 Egypt - Resilient Eagles hold Pharaohs to barren draw

Mali and Egypt settled for a 0-0 in their Group D clash of the 2017 AFCON in Port-Gentil on Tuesday evening.

Mali created avalanche of scoring chances but forward Moussa Marega failed to convert any of the chances.

However the Vitoria Guimaraes man was voted Most Valuable Player of the game.

Egypt had AS Roma talisma Mohamed Salah in attack but he was kept in check by a strong and fortified Mali defence.

Veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary replaced the injured Ahmed Shenawy to become the oldest player to play in the competition, aged 44 years.

Egypt also had their chances upfront but none of their eleven shots fired at goal could find the net.

The injured El Shenawy had to pull a world class stop to keep the seven-time winners in the game in the first-half.

The two sides had watched Ghana's Black Stars labour to a 1-0 win over Uganda Group D clash.

The results means Ghana sit at the top of the group while Egypt and Mali share the second and third spot with Uganda bottom.

