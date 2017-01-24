AFCON 2017 Match Report: Togo 1-3 DR Congo - Leopards brush aside Hawks to finish top of Group C

DR Congo finished top of Group C after brushed aside Togo 3-1 in the final group game in Port-Gentil on Tuesday night.

Kazakhstan-based striker Junior Kabananga fired Jean-Florent Ibenge's ahead in the 29th minute from a Chance Mbemba assist.

Al Ahli Qatar attacker Frimin Mubele cushioned the lead for the two-time champions 9 minutes into the second-half following a dominant display.

The Congolese continued to create chances upfront but Bolingi missed vital chances to score.

Experienced coach Claud Leroy tactical variation paid off for the Hawks when substitute Kodjo Laba halved the deficit in the 69th minute.

But Congo were not done yet as substitute Paul-Jose M'Poku cemented the win with an 80th minute finish.

Morocco defeated holders Ivory Coast 1-0 at Oyem to finish second with six points.

