AFCON 2017: Michel Dussuyer resigns as Ivory Coast manager

French trainer Michel Dussuyer has resigned as the head coach of Ivory Coast following his team's early elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The defending champions were kicked out of thr competition following 1-0 loss to Morocco in the final Group C game.

The Frenchman's decision to resign after 18 months in the job was announced by the Ivorian Football Federation.

The Elephants failed to register a win in Gabon, after draws with Togo and DR Congo and the defeat to the Moroccans.

The federation's statement praised Dussuyer's "professionalism, commitment and human quality", adding that "the appropriate measures will be put in place to find his successor".

