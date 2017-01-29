AFCON 2017: Morocco coach Herve Renard chasing Hassan Shehata, CK Gyamfi record

Morocco head coach Herve Renard could join a unique class of coaches in the history of African football if he wins the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title in Gabon.

The Frenchman, who already has two titles under his belt with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015, has a tough task at hand if the Atlas Lions are to emerge victorious on 5 February at Stade l’Amitie d’Angondje.

Speaking to supersport.com in an exclusive interview, Renard admitted that Morocco is not among the tournament favourites.

“We are not the favourite team to win the title. There are other better teams than ours but we have an opportunity to prove ourselves when we face them,” Renard emphasised.

Morocco started the tournament on the wrong note with a 1-0 loss to DR Congo but recovered in time with a convincing 3-1 win over a hapless Togo side, where they came from behind to earn three points.

The icing on the cake to give them the timely boost and qualification to the quarterfinals came with a superb display of class tactically orchestrated by Renard to down his former side and reigning champions Ivory Coast 1-0, eliminating the latter.

Even though he has since insisted that this was not his intention, and has come out to defend his successor Michel Dussuyer, Renard has to eventually think about a golden opportunity that presents itself in front of him.

Against Egypt on Sunday, Morocco takes on the record seven-time champions who are yet to concede a goal at the 2017 Afcon and have not lost a game at the tournament since 2004.

As Renard looks to go past Egypt and keep his dream alive, only Charles Gyamfi and Hassan Shehata have managed the glorious achievement of lifting the Africa Cup of Nations thrice.

Gyamfi masterminded the Black Stars success to lead them to three of four Afcon titles in 1963, 1965 and 1982, setting the record as the most successful coach in Afcon history.

However, the prestigious record was equalled by Egyptian great Hassan Shehata, nicknamed ‘The Master’, as the Pharaohs dominated African football and won three straight Afcon titles with Egypt including 2006, 2008 and 2010, bringing their overall tally to seven.

Unlike Gyamfi and Shehata, Renard could do this with three different nations under his tutelage.

