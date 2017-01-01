AFCON 2017: Morocco coach Herve Renard releases provisional 27-man squad

Morocco coach Herve Renard has announced a provisional 27-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atlas Lions will train at a closed camp in the United Arab Emirates and have lined up friendly matches against Iran and Finland.

North African side is due to take on DR Congo, Ivory Coast and Togo in Group C.

Renard won the last edition of the Nations Cup when he led Ivory Coast to beat Ghana on penalties in Equatorial Guinea.

Morocco Squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Girona, Spain), Yassine El-Kharroubi (Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Munir Mohamedi (Numancia, Spain).

Defenders: Amine Attouchi (Wydad Casablanca), Mehdi Benatia (Juventus, Italy), Fouad Chafik (Dijon, France), Manuel da Costa (Olympiakos, Greece), Nabil Dirar (Monaco, France), Hamza Mendyl (Lille, France), Mohamed Nahiri (FUS Rabat), Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England).

Midfielders: Youssef Aït Bennasser (Nancy, France), Nordin Amrabat (Watford, England), Younes Belhanda (Nice, France), Sofiane Boufal (Southampton, England), Mbark Boussoufa (Al-Jazeera, United Arab Emirates), Mehdi Carcela (Grenada, Spain), Karim El-Ahmadi (Feyenoord Rotterdam, Netherlands), Fayçal Fajr (Deportivo Coruña, Spain), Ismail Haddad (Wydad Casablanca), Mourir Obbadi (Lille, France), Oussama Tannane (St Etienne, France).

Forwards: Rachid Alioui (Nimes, France), Khalid Boutaib (Racing Strasbourg, France), Youssef El-Arabi (Al-Lekhwiya, Qatar), Youssef Ennesyri (Malaga, Spain).

