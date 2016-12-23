AFCON 2017 opponent watch: Egypt star Mohammed Salah makes injury return

Ghana’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group opponent Egypt have been handed major boost as attacker Mohamed Salah made his first start for Roma since returning from injury.

Salah lasted 82 minutes as Roma secured a 3-1 win over Chievo in Serie A on Thursday night. Roma’s victory over Chievo came courtesy of goals from Stephan El Shaarawy, Edin Dzeko and Perotti.

Before that he had made his initial return from injury last weekend when he appeared as a second half substitute in Roma’s 1-0 loss to Juventus, but this start represents a full return to first-team football.

His return to a starting role is great news for Egypt as they will be counting on him to qualify from a tough group comprising Ghana Uganda and Mali.

Comments