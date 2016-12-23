AFCON 2017 opponent watch: Uganda adjust training programme

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed the adjustment in the training programme for the Cranes 2017 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The team is currently conducting a residential training which started on Monday until Saturday, 24 December when players will have a break.

Nine players will be released from the camp on Saturday and twenty will return for training on 26 December.

Six player will later join before flying over to Tunisia on 30 December for their first pre-tournament against the Carthage Eagles on 04 January.

The Cranes will later fly to Dubai where they will camp and have friendly matches with Slovakia on the 8th and Ivory Coast on 11th January 2017.

Comments