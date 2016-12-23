AFCON 2017 opponent watch: Uganda Cranes settles for three trial games ahead of tournament

Ghana’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group opponent, Uganda Cranes will have two buildup matches less than planned after Fufa pulled the plug on games against Gabon and Libya.

The two games announced last month were slated for December 29 and January 1 respectively but the Federation has decided to cancel it with no reason given.

This leaves coach Micho Sredojevic with three tune-up games before their opening group game against the Black Stars.

The three games will be spread over January 4-11 with the first one in Tunis while the latter two will headline the camp in Dubai.

“We shall not play against Gabon and Libya but the three international friendlies against Tunisia, Slovakia and Cote D’Ivoire have been confirmed,” is all Micho (pictured below) told the media.

