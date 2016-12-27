AFCON 2017 opponents watch: Colorado Rapids star Michael Azira joins Uganda training camp

Colorado Rapids midfielder Mike Azira has arrived in Uganda to join the Cranes preparations for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

He moved straight to the team’s camping base at Serene Suites Mutundwe shortly after touching down.

Azira is expected to be part of the team’s training sessions on Tuesday at the IUIU Girls’ campus in Kabojja.

''Azira is welcome back home. He remains a special player to the team with the rest of the teammates. He will start training together with the other players” Chrispus Muyinda told Kawowo Sports on Monday night.

He becomes the seventh midfielder to join the team after Tonny Mawejje (Knattspyrnufélagið Þróttur, Iceland) and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Vipers)

The rest are Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Godfrey ‘Jajja Walu’ Walusimbi (Gor Mahia), Abdulmalick Vitalis Tabu (SC Villa) and Khalid Aucho (Baroka, South Africa).

