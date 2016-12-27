AFCON 2017 opponents watch: Egypt centre back Rami Rabia ruled out due to injury

Egypt have lost defender Rami Rabia for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon because of injury.

The Al Ahly player is out for six weeks ruling him out of the continent’s flagship football event which starts in three weeks time.

"Rabia picked up an injury in training on Sunday. A scan has shown he will be sidelined for six weeks," Al Ahly announced.

Head coach Hector Cuper is expected to announce his full Nations Cup squad after the latest round of Egyptian league fixtures which end on Thursday with the derby between Zamalek and Al Ahly in Cairo.

The Egyptian Football Association has announced that the Pharaohs will play a friendly international against Tunisia on 8 January in Cairo in front of 10,000 fans as part of their build-up to the Nations Cup.

