AFCON 2017 opponents watch: Mali lose 2-1 Burkina Faso in friendly

Ghana's Group opponents Mali suffered a 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso on Saturday in a pre-2017 Africa Cup of Nations friendly.

It was the Stallions who scored first on 40 minutes through Jonathan Zongo.

After the break, Bertrand Traoré doubled the lead in the 59th minute before Mustapha Yatabaré reduced the deficit on the 70th minute mark.

Mali coach Alain Giresse fielded all three goalkeepers in the friendly.

Soumaïla Diakité started the match before being substitute by Ousmane Coulibaly who was also replaced by Djigui Diarra.

The match was played in Marrakech where both teams are preparing for the tournament.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)