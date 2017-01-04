AFCON 2017 opponents watch: Uganda suffer 2-0 defeat to Tunisia in friendly

Ghana's Group opponents Uganda succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Tunisia in a pre-AFCON friendly in Tunis on Wednesday.

The Carthage Eagles went ahead very early in the game with a sublime free-kick through Etoile du Sahel star Hamza Lahmar in the 6th minute when Uganda goalie Jamal Salim was beaten to it.

Tunisia dominated play but failed to make that count before the first half ended.

They doubled the lead two into the second half after Mohammed Ali Yaacoubi connected a nice by Ali Maaloul.

The Cranes of Uganda made incursions afterwards but failed to get a consolation.

Serbian gaffer Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic will announce his final 23 for the Africa Cup of Nations later on Wednesday.

Uganda Cranes XI: Salim Jamal, Denis Iguma, Shafik Batambuze, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Isaac Isinde, Geofrey Kizito, Tonny Mawejje, Mike Azira, Geofrey Massa, Yunus Sentamu, Edrisa Lubega

Substitutes: Benjamin Ochan, Godfrey Walusimbi, Timothy Dennis Awany, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Shaban Muhammad, Faruku Miya

Tunisia XI: Balbouli, Mathlouthi, Ben Youssef, Yaakoubi, Maaloul, Azouni, Sassi, Hamza Lahmar, Sliti, Msakni, Khenissi

