AFCON 2017 Semi-final Preview: Ghana or Cameroon?

Until February 7, 2008, Cameroon was almost my second team in football tournaments. I had some form of attachment to them; a bit like first love, it is always dear. At the 1990 World Cup, Cameroon ushered me into international football with outstanding performances against Argentina, Romania, Columbia and even England whom they lost to in the quarterfinal.

Of course, it was the African connection and their style of play; flair mixed with grit and endeavor that appealed to me and even formed a part of my football ethos. The “cut” was deep. However, on that fateful day in February 2008, at the Accra Sports Stadium, Cameroon broke my “kanpke” heart; a clean shaven, “par boiled” head of a player, with a matching name, Alain N'Kong, put one past Richard Kingson at the AFCON semifinal. Bam! Ghana exited the tourney on home soil. “Host and Win” took flight, leaving in its trail, long drawn faces.

Since that day, I have not forgiven the “plantain” boys. So, you can imagine the mixed feeling when Ghana dispatched DR. Congo to set up another semi-final meeting with Cameroon at the ongoing AFCON in Gabon on February 2, 2017. One part of me, that would be my heart, is excited at the prospect of serving revenge cold in a pot; then there is the more rational part of me, that would be my head, wary of the slippery rope that is Cameroon;. Heart or Head? Ghana or Cameroon? Let’s find out …

An Indomitable Character

Now, this interesting statistic: Cameroon have won only one game in regulation time but are in the AFCON semis. They won versus Guinea Bissau at the group stage and then beat Senegal on penalties at the quarterfinal. Their game plan has been simple. Aware of their goal scoring limitation, they have kept a water tight defense and midfield, where 21 year old goalie, Fabrice Ondoa, Captain Benjamin Moukandjo and Christian Bassogog have been outstanding. These individuals aside, it is the collective, the unit that has been the star of this Cameroon side which came into the tourney without 7 of their starters. Joel Matip of Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion full-back Allan Nyom and Schalke striker Eric Maxime Choupo Moting all excused themselves from the AFCON. A “Team B” they were called, but Belgian coach Hugo Broos has galvanized the team to work as a unit and deliver. The further they have advanced, the more confident this team has grown.

On paper, they don’t have the experience of Ghana, but they have a tradition; one of defiance and a strong character. They aren’t called Indomitable Lions for nothing. At the 1990 World Cup, against all odds they defeated then defending champions Argentina; at the 2000 AFCON, they defied all expectations to beat hosts Nigeria to win their 3rd AFCON; then of course they scuttled the Black Stars dream too in 2008. It is this trait that can make fools of the savviest of pundits. It is hard to bet against Cameroon. That is what my head says. But then, my heart also says….

Rising Star

The Black Stars are growing in this tournament; what pundits refer to as a “tournament team”. In simple terms, that refers to a team that paces its progress so they don’t burn out early or peak at the group stage. That strategy, matched with a strong mentality can send many a team far. The Black Stars fitness and form seem to be enjoying steady improvement match after match. Would that come in handy against Cameroon? My heart would want to believe so. It would want to believe that the Black Stars can build upon the solid second half performance versus DR. Congo; it would want to believe that the Stars can eventually turn up for 90 whole minutes plus and not only one half; it would want to believe that Ghana’s coach, Avram Grant, would be as courageous as Cameroon coach and reward form over favouritism. Coach Groos, despite missing several regulars, has gone for youngsters hungry to impress and make a name ahead of high profile players like Clinton Njie, Vincent Aboubakar and Nicolas Nkoulou who he plays as impact subs.

In a similar light, my heart hopes that Grant would be brave to field a more natural left back in Ebenezer Ofori instead of makeshift Frank Acheampong; it would hope that a player like Samuel Tetteh would be given more game time; that Grant would also make changes early rather than hang on dangerously to slim leads. Grant, hopefully, would make one more big call. A couple of days ago, regular goalie, Razak Brimah, vented his frustrations at critical Ghanaian fans using unprintable words. He has been fined $2,500 but what would his mental state be versus Cameroon? Would Grant call up experienced Fatau Dauda to replace him? If Grant is bold and makes these big calls, my heart would do a happy dance and all memories of 2008 would be buried deep, very deep into the white sands of Libreville.

My prediction: 2-1 to Ghana.

Nii Ayitey Tetteh

niiayitey29@gmail.com

@niiayiteythesoccerguy

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)