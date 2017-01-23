AFCON 2017: Skipper Asamoah Gyan vows Ghana will be stronger to face Egypt

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that the team is keen on having a 100 percent record in the group stage of the 2017 Africa cup of Nations so will play to win against Egypt despite the team already qualified to the quarter-finals.

Asamoah Gyan scored the only goal of the game with a thumping header in the 20th minute to see the Black Stars through to the next stage of the competition with a game to spare.

The victory over Mali means Ghana can afford lose the last game against Egypt, who are dire need of points, but captain Asamoah Gyan says, the Black Stars will approach the game as though they are yet to qualify from the group.

“We want to maintain our %100 record so that we can build our confidence as the tournament goes on. So expect a really good game against Egypt”.

Ghana is chasing a fifth Cup of Nations trophy and a first AFCON trophy in 35-years.

Gyan has been on the losing side on two occasions with Ghana, (2010 and 2015), but he is hopeful this will be the year Ghana ends that long trophy drought.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)