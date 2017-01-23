AFCON 2017: Sports Minister designate Isaac Asiamah lands in Black Stars camp; holds meeting with players

Sports Minister designate Isaac Asiamah has arrived in the Black Stars camp in Port Gentil.

Asiamah is reported to have held a meeting with the players where the team's financial package was discussed.

A statement from the Ghana FA press officer read: ''Sports Minister Designate Isaac Kwame Asiamah has arrived in the Black Stars camp.

''He held a meeting with the players this afternoon. He will visit the team's training this evening and then address the media on the outcome of his meeting with the players.''

Ghana will train in Port Gentil ahead of their final Group match against Egypt on Wednesday.

