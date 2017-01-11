AFCON 2017: Striker Marwan Mohsen tips fearless Egypt for the title in Gabon

Egypt striker Marwan Mohsen says the Pharaohs do not fear any team at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The record seven-time African champions are in a tough Group comprising Ghana, Mali and Uganda in Group D.

Mohsen, who is expected to lead Egypt's attack in Gabon, believes they have tried and tested players to make a huge impact and win an eighth title.

"Our group in the African Cup is very difficult but Egypt is able to win the title if we made a strong start with positive results," the Ahly striker Mohsen told reports Tuesday amid the national team current training camp in Cairo.

"Egypt don't fear the big teams in the tournament especially as the current squad had previously defeated heavyweights like Nigeria and Ghana."

Moshen grabbed the headlines on Sunday when his solitary goal gave Egypt a 1-0 win over Tunisia in a friendly at Cairo International Stadium.

"Tunisia match was the best preparation for the African Cup. The technical staff and the players are fully concentrated for the competition," the 27-year-old added.

"I am happy to score in the friendly match, but I don't seek personal achievement."

"Egypt's absence from the African Cup in recent editions made the fans eager for restoring glories. The current squad is experienced enough to deal strongly with any circumstances during the Cup finals," he concluded.

Egypt start their campaign against Mali on 17 January.

