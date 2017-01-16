AFCON 2017: Tight security preventing fans from getting close to Black Stars players in Gabon

Fans of the Black Stars have so far struggled to get close to the team since their arrival in Gabon on Saturday because of the tight security at the team hotel.

The Black Stars arrived in Gabon on Saturday after technical issues with the flight meant they delayed in arriving.

Despite an uncertainty in their arrival hundreds of fans met them at the hotel but were unfortunately denied from getting autographs and welcome from the fans who waiting for them outside.

