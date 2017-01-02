AFCON 2017: Togo squad land in Senegal on presidential jet for preparations

AFCON-bound Togo led by former Arsenal and Real Madrid star Emmanuel Adebayor arrived Monday morning on board a presidential jet for a training camp in Dakar, Senegal.

The Hawks of Togo touched down at the LSS Airport in Dakar by 1800 GMT.

Togo President Faure Gnassingbe released his official jet to fly the country’s football team to Senegal, where they will train before they head out to Gabon for the Nations Cup.

For Gabon 2017, Togo are drawn alongside defending champions Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo and Morocco.

Togo coach is the vastly experienced Claude Le Roy, who led Congo Brazzaville to the last eight of the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea.

