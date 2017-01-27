AFCON 2017: Tunisia coach expects further success at Nations Cup ahead of Burkina quarters clash

Tunisia manager Henri Kasperczak believes his side could overcome Burkina Faso in the Nations Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, adding that the Carthage Eagles are determined to go far in the continental tournament.

Tunisia qualified for the tournament's quarterfinals after finishing second of Group B behind leaders Senegal, with a date to be set for the game with Group A leaders Burkina Faso on Saturday.

“We are looking for the win against Burkina Faso and nothing else,” Kasperczak told DPA on Thursday.

“Our success in the first round reveals that we are on the right track.”

Despite their 2-0 loss to title contender Senegal in the group opener, Tunisia bounced back from this frustrating start, winning two consecutive games against Algeria 2-1 and Zimbabwe 4-2 respectively.

Kasperczak spoke of the great capacities of Burkina Faso, adding that his side will do their best to advance into the tournament's semis.

“I have a good knowledge of the Burkina Faso team,” he said. “They are a good side that has many talented and lively players.”

“We are well prepared for Saturday's clash. Knock-out games need more concentration as there is no room for errors in this stage.”

