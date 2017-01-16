AFCON 2017: Uganda coach declare goalkeeper Onyango fit for Ghana clash

The Black Stars of Ghana will be presented with a herculean task on Tuesday as Uganda coach Milutin Micho Sredejovic has declared goalkeeper Denis Onyango fit for their clash on Tuesday.

The first choice shot stopper got injured in the Cranes’ preparatory game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia a week ago and only returned to training on Monday afternoon.

The Serbian trainer in the pre-match press conference revealed that the Sundowns goalkeeper is fit to start the game against the Black Stars.

“Onyango was taken out of the game we played with Tunisia a week ago because he was injured but he is fit to start the game tomorrow,” Micho told the press.

The CAF Champions League winner has enjoyed the better share of playing against the Black Stars conceding only a goal from the Ghanaians in their previous three meetings.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)