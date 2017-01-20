AFCON 2017: Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango tips star-studded Senegal to clinch title

Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango has backed Senegal to win clinch the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations crown in Gabon.

The Terranga Lions are the first nation to qualify to the quarter-finals after seeing off Zimbabwe 2-0 in their second group B game on Thursday.

And Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango has tipped the star-studded West Africans to win the trophy for the first time.

“So far for me I think that Senegal has the ability to win the Afcon 2017 trophy because they have quality players and play to their strengths.

“They have already qualified for the quarterfinals with two wins out of two games and as you can see, there is no other team that has qualified for the last eight.”

