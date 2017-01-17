AFCON 2017: Uganda coach Micho starts mind games ahead of Ghana clash today

Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is trying his famed mind games ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D opener against Ghana today by tagging his side as the underdog.

The Black Stars are a familiar opponents for the Cranes having played each other in the past three years.

The four-time African champions have not won a game against the East Africans in their last four outings to make them the clear favourites for the clash.

But the Serbian trainer, a master of playing mind games, is not getting carried away by the positive streak.

“Ghana have the edge,” Micho told Daily Monitor

“Since 1978,” says Micho, “we have missed 19 Afcons while Ghana have been at each and everyone of them. So they come into the match as the side that know this level better.

He adds: “We have come from so far and are looking forward (to the Ghana match). We have the belief and know what is at stake.”

The Cranes coach reaffirmed that he has told the team ‘the honeymoon is over.’

“The opening match of any competition is very, very important. We must enter the tournament with full power because what is before us now is Ghana. We will not think about Egypt and Mali; all we are planning and thinking for is Ghana.”

