AFCON 2017: Uganda coach Micho yet to taste defeat against Ghana ahead of group D opener

Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is yet to taste defeat against Ghana ahead of the meeting of the two nations in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener on Tuesday.

The Serbian, who originally moved to the East African country in 2001 to take over at Kampala-based Villa SC has improved the side since he took charge of the Cranes.

The former Rwanda coach supervised the side win and a draw against Ghana in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He followed it up with a listless draw in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars in October last year.

The situation has every reason to feel confident of repeating the trick in Port-Gentil on Tuesday.

In a country with severely limited resources, Micho not only acts as coach but performs several other roles, including scouting, fitness and even occasionally offering his players counselling.

