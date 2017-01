Uganda defender Denis Iguma missed the side's training session on Sunday due to a problematic tooth.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital for an appointment with a dentist.

It's unclear if the Al-Ahed SC defender will return to the side's final training session on Monday ahead of the meeting of the two sides.

The Cranes are making a return to the Nations Cup after a 39-year absence.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)