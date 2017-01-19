AFCON 2017: Uganda defender Isaac Isinde confident Cranes will improve against Egypt

Uganda defender Isaac Isinde believes the Cranes will improve against Egypt after stuttering in their opener against Ghana.

The East Africans lost 1-0 courtesy Andre Ayew's 30th minute penalty in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Port-Gentil.

Isinde, who is a permanent fixture in the Cranes back four, conceded the penalty.

But he remains confident his nation will do well in their next game after picking lessons.

"We have to believe we can still do well in the next game. For now, the game against Ghana is behind our back," he told Kawowo Sports

"Besides that one mistake, we played well and as players, we are proud of the performance though very disappointed with the results."

