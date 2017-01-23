AFCON 2017: Uganda determined to exit tournament on a high note

The head coach of the Cranes of Uganda, Milutin Micho Sredejovic has hinted that despite his side exiting the 2017 AFCON, they will bid good bye on a high note.

The Cranes will lock horns with Eagles of Mali in the last group game, a game that will define the chances of the Malians of qualifying to the quarter finals of the competition.

And Micho has hinted that he will field his best side to ensure they exit the competition with a win.

“I will pick the strongest possible side,” Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic told Daily Monitor.

“We lost two games to a mistake and a late defensive lapse but against two quality sides that are used to playing at the Africa Cup of Nations.”

“Against Mali, we want to depart with a victory for our fans here and the people back home in Uganda because they have put in a lot to support the boys.

“We also want to leave the tournament with something in the pocket and obviously it won’t be easy against a very strong Mali team that is fighting for qualification.”

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

