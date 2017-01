Uganda duo Timothy Awany and Hassan Wasswa are expected to replace suspended duo Murushid Juuko and Khalid Aucho ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D opener on Tuesday.

The two players who play for KCCA, are tipped to replace the experienced duo.

The Cranes will be seeking to continue their impressive run against the West Africans in Port-Gentil on Tuesday.

